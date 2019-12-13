3.39 RUB
Military film of Turov to be shown today at Centre for Contemporary Art.
One of the hundred best war films according to UNESCO is now in the poster of the National Centre for Contemporary Arts. Black and white film by Victor Turov "Through the Cemetery" is a story of the dramatic bombing of fascist echelons. The director by the way was a young prisoner of a German concentration camp. It was his graduation work and the first successful film.
