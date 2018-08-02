Junior Eurovision in Minsk to be most hospitable show in the history of the contest

Ukraine has returned to the contest after a deadline point. Previously, Kiev refused to participate because of financial difficulties. But recently, the European Broadcasting Union has received an application from our southern neighbors. Thus, 20 countries will take part in the competition. As for the debutants, for the first time the international song forum will be attended by Kazakhstan and Wales. Junior Eurovision will be held in Belarus in November. Belteleradiocompany is the organizer and coordinator of all competition events.