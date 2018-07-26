3.42 RUB
Remnants of glass-making manufactory of 18th century found in Belarus
The remnants of a glass-making manufactory of the 18th century were found in Belarus for the first time. An archaeological expedition in the agro-town Ilya of Vileyka district turned into a sensation. The researchers discovered a melting furnace and obtained unique data on the technology of production used 300 years ago. Among the artifacts there are fragments of finished products by masters of the time, tools and personal belongings of glass blowers including a cross, a table knife, a button.
