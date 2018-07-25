19 countries to take part in Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Belarus will gather a record number of countries participating in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018! For the first time in the history of the competition, 19 contestants will compete for the title of the best young vocalist of the continent.

Today the European Broadcasting Union has informed Belteleradiocompany, the organizer of this year's contest, of the list of all countries that have confirmed their participation in the song forum: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, France, Macedonia, Georgia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, the Netherlands and Wales. According to the rules, only 18 countries can take part in the competition, but this year it was decided to make an exception for Israel, as the country-winner of the adult Eurovision-2018.