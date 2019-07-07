2nd day of Midsummer holiday in Alexandria

The second day of Midsummer holiday is celebrated in Alexandria. Fairs, concert venues, the town of craftsmen, over a kilometer of shopping malls. Diplomats from more than two dozen states visited holy spring Trofimova Krinitsa with its crystal healing water. According to tradition, our President attends the holiday, which has become a symbol of the fraternal friendship of the peoples of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. While addressing the guests of the festival, Alexander Lukashenko said that the Dnieper binds us with the strongest bonds of good-neighborliness, trust and openness. The festival has become a national brand in this hospitable land. Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he has special feelings for these places. Today, the guests of the festival will enjoy the concert of the ensemble “Syabry” and Anatoly Yarmolenko, a fair, and a circus performance. The holiday continues.