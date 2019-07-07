3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
2nd day of Midsummer holiday in Alexandria
The second day of Midsummer holiday is celebrated in Alexandria. Fairs, concert venues, the town of craftsmen, over a kilometer of shopping malls. Diplomats from more than two dozen states visited holy spring Trofimova Krinitsa with its crystal healing water. According to tradition, our President attends the holiday, which has become a symbol of the fraternal friendship of the peoples of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. While addressing the guests of the festival, Alexander Lukashenko said that the Dnieper binds us with the strongest bonds of good-neighborliness, trust and openness. The festival has become a national brand in this hospitable land. Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he has special feelings for these places. Today, the guests of the festival will enjoy the concert of the ensemble “Syabry” and Anatoly Yarmolenko, a fair, and a circus performance. The holiday continues.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All