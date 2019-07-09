Second festival day in Vitebsk

The guests of the Slavic Bazaar continue to arrive at the festival in Vitebsk. Accreditations have already been received by more than 2 thousand people. At the international children's music competition Belarus is represented this year by Ksenia Galetskaya. Today, on the second day of the contest, our participant entered the stage number 19 with the song BACK in the USSR from the repertoire of the Beatles. And today the exhibition program has started in Vitebsk. Presentations were held at several venues at once.



The grand opening of the "Slavonic Bazaar" will take place on July 11,



Less than an hour ago, the flag-raising ceremony of the Slavic Bazaar was held in the territory of the cultural and sports complex of the Summer Amphitheater.



By the way, the first concert on the main stage of the festival will take place today. In the overture to the festival, performers from Belarus, Russia, Italy and France are announced.



