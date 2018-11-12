Exhibition "Belarus. Religion. Tolerance" opens in Paris

On the centenary of the end of the First World War an exhibition "Belarus. Religion. Tolerance" opened in Paris. While presenting the project, the ambassador to France, the permanent representative at UNESCO Pavel Latushko emphasized that they always appreciated and valued inter-ethnic peace and interfaith harmony in Belarus. Our country suffered from wars, but never unleashed them. And today, the Belarusian flag flies among the flags of other countries at the Arc de Triomphe and in the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris as a symbol of recognition of the role and sacrifices of the Belarusian people in the First World War. The exhibition "Belarus. Religion. Tolerance" is also planned to be presented in other European countries.