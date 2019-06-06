3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?
March to U.S. Embassy - Greece urge Americans to clear out
Trump intends to punish those responsible for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Regions
All
Incidents
All