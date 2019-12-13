3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Exhibition of paintings by Vasily Peshkun held in Belarusian Foreign Ministry
The exposition of the representative of the Belarusian Union of Painters is timed to the World Day of Cities and consists mainly of urban landscapes. At the opening ceremony, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei noted Belarus' interest in joining the international urban networks created by UNESCO.
The vernissage opened a series of November events dedicate to urban issues. The works of Vasily Peshkun enjoy great success. And the painting "The February Sky" was presented by Alexander Lukashenko to Russian President Vladimir Putin two years ago.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All