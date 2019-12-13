Exhibition of paintings by Vasily Peshkun held in Belarusian Foreign Ministry

The exposition of the representative of the Belarusian Union of Painters is timed to the World Day of Cities and consists mainly of urban landscapes. At the opening ceremony, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei noted Belarus' interest in joining the international urban networks created by UNESCO.

The vernissage opened a series of November events dedicate to urban issues. The works of Vasily Peshkun enjoy great success. And the painting "The February Sky" was presented by Alexander Lukashenko to Russian President Vladimir Putin two years ago.



