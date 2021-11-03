Exhibition of textiles "Here, There and Everywhere" displayed in Shchemelev Art Gallery

The exhibition brings together more than a hundred works by five craftsmen from Iran, Austria, Germany, India and Belarus.

The international project provides a relevant outlook on the development of modern textiles as a separate art form. This is a completely new look at the ancient traditions that the authors have embodied in mixed media forms: textile photography, video art, 3D animation, soft sculptures.



By the way, the textile work of art by Christina Vysotskaya "Tree of Knowledge", which is 9 meters high, now adorns the Belarusian pavilion in Dubai.

