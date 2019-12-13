Exhibition "Magic Colors of India" held at National Library of Belarus

You can learn more about the culture, traditions, philosophy and mythology of India in the main collection of knowledge of Belarus. For the first time the National Library presents a joint project with the Embassy of India in our country "Magic Colors of India". The exhibition includes dozens of examples of artistic textiles, ancient and modern carpets, woven panels, silk shawls and traditional saris.



All arts and crafts at the exhibition "Magic Colors of India" are made of natural materials, such as wood and cotton, embroidered with gold threads and decorated with semi-precious stones.





