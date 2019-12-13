3.42 RUB
Exhibition of textile paintings presented in Zaslavl
An exhibition of paintings made in patchwork technique opened in Zaslavl. The historical and cultural museum-reserve presents about 30 works by Antonina Sidelnikova. The textile canvases present mythological ctestures, landscapes, everyday life as well as reflections on eternal themes. Various colors and textures are combined in the compositions, patchwork panels are also decorated with embroidery and knitted elements.
In addition to a textile exhibition, you can see two permanent exhibitions in the museum-reserve. These are folk musical instruments and tapestries.
