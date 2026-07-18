“Slavianski Bazaar” has always been much more than a cultural event. It is a mirror of our history — the history of sovereign Belarus and the wider world.”

These words, spoken by President Alexander Lukashenko on the eve of the opening, perfectly captured the spirit of the XXXV International Festival “Slavianski Bazaar” in Vitebsk.

In an often unstable world, Belarus has consistently taken on the responsibility of organizing this grand celebration. As the President noted, the festival was needed by the people. For 35 years — now in the prime of its life — it has remained a foundation of sincere and enduring friendship between countries and nations.

Warm Words from Afar

Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al-Musharrah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Belarus, shared his impressions during his fourth visit:

“Belarus is a wonderful country — one of the best I have ever seen. It is beautiful, the people are kind, everything is clean, and most importantly — it is safe. Such places are rare in today’s world.”

The Heart of the Festival

Half an hour before the grand opening concert in the Summer Amphitheatre, the air was already electric with anticipation. In a world short on genuine reasons for joy, “Slavianski Bazaar” remains a cultural landmark. People come here to rest, sing, dance, and reconnect as good neighbors — the way they have always been.

Cars with Lithuanian, Latvian, and Russian license plates filled the city parking lots. Citizens of 71 countries enjoy visa-free entry — a tradition that embodies hospitality not just in words, but in action.

Diana Verman, head of the Estonian creative delegation, said with emotion:

“We hear our native Belarusian speech here, and that makes us very happy. Thank you for always welcoming us — we keep coming back.”

Where Stars Are Born

Since its inception, the festival has maintained its signature vocal competitions. Many artists who later became national stars first shone on the Vitebsk stage — including Ukraine’s People’s Artist Taisia Povaliy.

“I left Belarus after Slavianski Bazaar as a megastar,” recalled Povaliy. “Everyone met me with admiration. My career immediately took off. It was truly my golden hour.”

This year, representatives of 19 countries are competing in the adult vocal contest. Reaching Belarus, it turns out, is not difficult at all.

The President’s Tradition

Alexander Lukashenko has attended the festival every year since 1995, when it came under his patronage. He personally presents special awards, literary and artistic prizes, and honors competition winners.

Recalling the festival’s origins, the President noted that it was born during a time of profound change:

“When, to put it mildly, singing was the last thing on people’s minds. Nations that had recently lived as one family were learning to live separately. Not everyone understood our desire to organize such a large-scale celebration amid so many unresolved political, economic, and social issues. But the festival was needed by you — the people.”

Moments of Recognition

Young Belarusian talent Lizaveta Tsuprik received the Grand Prix of the children’s contest from the President’s hands. Two special awards were also presented to renowned composers: Russia’s People’s Artist Alexander Zatsepin and Belarus’s Leonid Zakhlevny — author of the festival’s anthem and a true legend of Belarusian culture.

Addressing artists and cultural figures, President Lukashenko delivered a heartfelt message:

“Do your work. Please, stay out of politics — to hell with it. Do what you do best: bring joy to people. Joyful days are not so many in our lives. What happens on this small patch of land in Vitebsk gives us hope. This is our life. This is our future.”

An Unforgettable Evening

The opening concert overflowed with star power. Behind the scenes, artists spoke warmly of the President’s personal contribution to preserving the festival in Vitebsk.

Russian singer Natalya Podolskaya shared:

“I perform in many places, but this beautiful Vitebsk Amphitheatre is incomparable. The atmosphere, the audience waiting for their favorite artists and songs… I hope they will be sincerely happy to see me and my husband.”

For nearly three hours the amphitheatre rang with songs, dances, and thunderous applause. The evening ended on a high note, with the audience warmly bidding farewell to the head of state.

And the celebration continues: Vitebsk still awaits a grand fireworks display and four more magical days of the “Bazaar.” The northern capital will keep discovering new talents so that, a year from now, people will once again gather on these same stages — happy, united by music that touches the soul.