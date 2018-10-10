PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Yuri Bashmet International Festival opens at Belarusian State Philharmonic Hall

The music forum starts with a concert of the "star" tandem: the People’s Artiste of Russia Yuri Bashmet, the Moscow Soloists Chamber Ensemble and the world's outstanding violinist Vadim Repin. The soloist will play on one of the most expensive instruments, the Stradivari violin of 1733. For the first time the work of the Belarusian composer will be performed "Landscapes of vanishing memory".

