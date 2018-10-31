EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

XXXI International Festival of Modern Choreography starts on November 20

From miniatures to one-act ballets. The XXXI International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, starts on November 20. 36 theaters will present their interpretation of conceptual art. The audience will see the performers from Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy and China. The festival will also include an international competition of modern choreography. 

