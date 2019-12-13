Anniversary concert of Aura band at Palace of Republic

15 years on the Belarusian stage. Aura band will celebrate its anniversary today in the Palace of the Republic. After the quarantine pause, this is the first large-scale concert of the Bykova-Oleinik duet. They will present songs about unity, love and Belarus, and also sing their hits for the International Women's Day - they will sing hits. The 2-hour concert will be played in an exceptionally live sound. 2 500 spectators will attend the concert.



Not only Aura's songs, but also radio hits from Alexander Solodukha, Ruslan Alekhno, and Vladimir Gromov will be performed. Anatoly Yarmolenko will contact the audience via Skype.

