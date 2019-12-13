3.41 RUB
Jeweler Nikolai Kuzmich complements iconography of Belarus
The iconography of Belarus has been replenished with exclusive images of Euphrosyne of Polotsk, Kirill Turovsky and the Archangel Michael. The author's series was presented by jeweler Nikolai Kuzmich. 20 works are displayed at the National Art Museum. Brest resident is widely known. He recreated the sacred relic of our country, the cross of Euphrosyne of Polotsk. Nikolay Kuzmich is one of the few in the world, who continues to work in the cloisonné enamel technique. It takes 7 months to create one icon.
The items in gold and with topaz are single and belong to private collectors. Now the master is creating a new icon in the ancient Byzantine style.
