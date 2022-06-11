Pearl of World Choreography, Ballet of Igor Moiseyev comes to Minsk

The pearl of world choreography and the national treasure of the Russian dance art. Igor Moiseyev State Academic Ensemble of Popular Dance came on a road to Minsk this week.



Eighty-five years ago, Igor Moiseyev created not just a folk ballet, but the whole layer of choreography. And even after the master passed away, the dancers and leaders of the company continue to hold a very high standard of performance. The company's repertoire also includes Belarusian dances "Kryzhachok," "Bulba" and "Yurochka".



