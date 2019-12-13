Golden fund of Belarusian book illustration on display at National Art Museum

The golden fund of the Belarusian book illustration is on display at the National Art Museum of Belarus: from black-and-white drawings of the 30s-50s of the last century to bright colorful ones of the early 21st century. The exhibition includes more than 140 works of Belarusian and foreign classics. Along with paints, pencil and charcoal, artists used varnish, applications, ink and engraving.