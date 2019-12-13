PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Celebrities press conference held in open air format

The Union State is celebrated at Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk today. Svetlana Okruzhnaya displayed her exhibition, mass-classes are held. Celebrities press conference with favorite performers was organized in the open air.

Honored Artiste of Russia Alexey Glyzin, members of the rock band "Zemlyane" and singer Rodion Gazmanov answered the questions from the journalists and fans. I

The participants of the junior music competition are defining the order of their performances in front of the jury. Belarus is represented by Angelina Lomako this year.

