Lithuania to invest EUR 110 million in military infrastructure development

The Lithuanian budget will allocate EUR 110 million for military infrastructure development projects in the Panevezys District in the north of the country, BelTA reports citing Baltnews.

According to the department, at least 20 military infrastructure projects will be implemented in the Panevezys district by 2030. A significant portion of the funds will be directed to the development of the infrastructure of the King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the Pajuostis military airfield.

It is noted that in addition to modernizing the infrastructure of existing military facilities in the region, suitable conditions are being created for servicing military equipment and storing military supplies.