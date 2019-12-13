3.42 RUB
30 years of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China observed on January 20
An important date in the history of bilateral cooperation is marked today. The diplomatic relations between Belarus and China are 30 years old today. During this time, the countries have made a real breakthrough in economic cooperation. The volume of bilateral trade has increased 50 times. And large joint projects have survived even under the blow of the epidemic. The Chinese capital is present in many spheres of the Belarusian economy. Geely cars, the biotechnology corporation, the Great Stone industrial park became the centers of attraction for technologies and capital. Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping have recently discussed a wide range of issues in a telephone conversation. The countries firmly support each other in protecting their core interests, and this reflects the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. China opposes any interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus, and, as before, supports our country in choosing the path of development, which corresponds to its national peculiarities.
New large-scale projects between Belarus and China
The parties have also agreed on new large-scale projects in education and continued financial support. New impulses will be given to the Great Stone companies, in particular, to the machine-building cluster and electronics production. The traditional Chinese medicine will be developed, including production of coronavirus vaccine.
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
