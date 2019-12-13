30 years of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China observed on January 20

An important date in the history of bilateral cooperation is marked today. The diplomatic relations between Belarus and China are 30 years old today. During this time, the countries have made a real breakthrough in economic cooperation. The volume of bilateral trade has increased 50 times. And large joint projects have survived even under the blow of the epidemic. The Chinese capital is present in many spheres of the Belarusian economy. Geely cars, the biotechnology corporation, the Great Stone industrial park became the centers of attraction for technologies and capital. Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping have recently discussed a wide range of issues in a telephone conversation. The countries firmly support each other in protecting their core interests, and this reflects the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. China opposes any interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus, and, as before, supports our country in choosing the path of development, which corresponds to its national peculiarities.