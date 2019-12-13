3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
30 Years to Commonwealth of Independent States
An agreement that changed the course of history and the lives of hundreds of millions of people. The document that ended the existence of the Soviet Union was signed in Viskuli on this day 30 years ago.
It marked the beginning of the Commonwealth of Independent States. It became the line, which helped the countries to maintain ties and reach a new level of integration. The President of Belarus, the Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of State Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the leaders of the Commonwealth and the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev on the 30th anniversary of the organization.
L. Anfimov: CIS is the union of sovereign states, where decisions are made by consensus
Economy is the key issue of Belarus' interests in the CIS. Successful interaction is promoted in such fields as energy, transport, trade, industry and development of innovations in the market of 280 million people. All the initiatives have a common idea: deep and productive integration.
We take for granted a simplified procedure for mutual travel of citizens, mutual recognition of education documents, the ability to receive pensions when moving, to count on free emergency care. But all these agreements are made within the framework of the CIS.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All