3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
President meets with Ambassador of Kazakhstan
The development of relations between Belarus and was discussed at the meeting of the President with Ambassador of this country Askar Beisenbaev. A lot has been done for Minsk - Nur-Sultan cooperation and on the Eurasian integration track. Difficulties with coronavirus have affected the overall trade. Thus, the Belarusian-Kazakh trade turnover didn't meet the desired level of billions of dollars. Nevertheless, there is a solid foundation on which to build up cooperation and develop new projects.
The President of Kazakhstan is expected in Minsk! The Belarusian leader had warm relations with both the current head of the country and the first President, which contributed to the promotion of cooperation. Industry, agro-industrial complex, construction are developed together. 2020 has become a difficult time for everyone due to the pandemic and the widespread lockdown. But Kazakhstan could count on Belarus, which did not close and worked.
Belarus and Kazakhstan can do more in perspective. The economies of the countries are mutually complementary! Right now, the governments are working on a roadmap for Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation for the next two years. This will help to spur trade and contacts amid the effects of the pandemic.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All