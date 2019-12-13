President meets with Ambassador of Kazakhstan

The development of relations between Belarus and was discussed at the meeting of the President with Ambassador of this country Askar Beisenbaev. A lot has been done for Minsk - Nur-Sultan cooperation and on the Eurasian integration track. Difficulties with coronavirus have affected the overall trade. Thus, the Belarusian-Kazakh trade turnover didn't meet the desired level of billions of dollars. Nevertheless, there is a solid foundation on which to build up cooperation and develop new projects.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected in Minsk! The Belarusian leader had warm relations with both the current head of the country and the first President, which contributed to the promotion of cooperation. Industry, agro-industrial complex, construction are developed together. 2020 has become a difficult time for everyone due to the pandemic and the widespread lockdown. But Kazakhstan could count on Belarus, which did not close and worked.