А. Lukashenko: We will always be committed to close friendship with the Moldovans
The President held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova to Belarus Victor Sorochan. The President noted that Victor Sorochan was completing his diplomatic mission in Belarus and thanked him for his work.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
You were a good ambassador of your country, I have to say it frankly. And I really hope that the next ambassador will be no worse. You have not just maintained the friendly relations between our countries (which is an ambassador's duty if he wants to be a real ambassador). On the contrary, you have always worked hard both personally and as a state, with your heart and soul, to keep the Belarusians close. You should know that we will always be committed to the close friendship of the Belarusians and Moldovans. We want very much for Moldova to remain a friendly, sovereign independent state and to gradually solve its problems.
