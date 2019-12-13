Belarus is strengthening its diplomatic presence abroad. This week, the President appointed several ambassadors to represent the interests of our country. Viktor Denisenko will be entrusted with this mission In Tajikistan. Sergey Lukashevich will go to another continent - he will work in Brazil. Andrey Chernetsky was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Korea.



There has been rotation in the local top-down command structure s well. President agreed on the heads of Kamenets, Zhabinka and Kostyukovichi districts, as well as the head of Pervomaisky District of Vitsebsk. The regions have a decent range of tasks: from economy and agriculture to working with people.



