А. Lukashenko calls incident with Ryanair plane a pre-planned provocation

Alexander Lukashenko called the reports about the alleged forced landing of our country in Minsk a fake, and the whole incident a pre-planned provocation. The reaction of the collective West, from the information terror of Belarus to the imposition of sanctions, was too quick.



In an interview to the TV channel Sky News Arabia, Alexander Lukashenko also responded to accusations of the West about Belarus' alleged involvement in illegal migration, as well as told about the impact of sanctions on the economy. Their imposition was not unexpected, countermeasures had been thought out in advance. In the first half of the year, GDP growth in Belarus amounted to approximately 3.5%. And this is more than planned. As regards the dialogue with the EU, there can be options here, if the West is really interested.



