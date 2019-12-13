A. Lukashenko confirms date of Union State’s Supreme State Council meeting

A meeting of the Supreme State Council of Belarus and Russia will take place on November 4.

President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the date, while receiving the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov at the Palace of Independence today. The Belarusian leader noted that all speculations about the postponement of the date, the agreements on the union programs are nothing more than lie coming from "independent" media.

The situation remains tense, including due to the migration crisis, the President noted. Under the excuse of fighting illegal immigrants, the Polish authorities are moving their tanks to the Belarusian border. The response of the Union State will be firm and fair. In general, the situation on the western borders of Belarus is under control.