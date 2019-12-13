President of Belarus proposed to hold large-scale sociological study of constitutional reform

Alexander Lukashenko suggested holding a large-scale sociological study on the constitutional reform.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



I think we should also hold a large-scale sociological study on this topic, covering different regions and strata of the population, as we did before the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. The President stressed that it is important for the authorities to know the opinion of citizens, not only on the topic of the constitutional reform, but also on other issues relevant for the development of the country.



