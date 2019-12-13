EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

New draft of Constitution presented to А. Lukashenko

A new draft of the Constitution has been presented to the President.

Today, a meeting with the working group on finalizing the main document of the country is taking place in the Palace of Independence. The Constitutional Commission has done a lot of work, it has proposed its variants and corrected the principal questions. In particular, it concerns the new role of the All-Belarus People's Assembly, redistribution of power, and maintaining the balance of the state apparatus. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that it is important not to destroy the current system of power in Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko held the first meeting with a working group for finalizing the draft of the Constitution on October 21. It was composed of about twenty people, including the head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko and the head of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. The main task is to adopt a document that will not allow chaos and imbalance in the state power.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All