New draft of Constitution presented to А. Lukashenko

Today, a meeting with the working group on finalizing the main document of the country is taking place in the Palace of Independence. The Constitutional Commission has done a lot of work, it has proposed its variants and corrected the principal questions. In particular, it concerns the new role of the All-Belarus People's Assembly, redistribution of power, and maintaining the balance of the state apparatus. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that it is important not to destroy the current system of power in Belarus.