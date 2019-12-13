A. Lukashenko: The leaderships of neighboring countries intend to confront Belarus

The course of confrontation with Belarus was taken by the leadership of neighboring countries. Alexander Lukashenko discussed the unfavorable situation on the external line with the military.

The situation on the border, the migration crisis and, helping refugees and defense of our own borders were discussed. There are many reasons for concern. Active training right at our borders adds to the concerns. The tanks purchased from the United States are involved. The exercises are taking place with the participation of NATO countries in Ukraine. There is a strategic development of the United States and NATO forces.

The President called the situation with migrants on the border with the EU a humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is deliberately aggravated, due to the actions of border agencies of the neighboring countries. At the same time, their leadership blames us for organizing the crisis. At the next session of the UN General Assembly, the regimes of Poland and Lithuania simultaneously have announced that Belarus, through the artificial creation and overflow of migrant flows, allegedly exerts political pressure on the European Union.

The Belarusian side has repeatedly offered its help to migrants. But they insist on moving to the countries that called them. In just a week, attempts to squeeze more than 150 groups of migrants (2 300 people) into our country from the European Union were made, according to the Chairman of the State Border Committee.