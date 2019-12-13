A. Lukashenko: Strengthening integration mechanisms becomes inevitable necessity

The strengthening of integration ties in the post-Soviet space in the current realities has become inevitable. Alexander Lukashenko stated this today.



The Belarusian President is among the participants in the online summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Belarus has always acted as an adherent of integration mechanisms. The position of our country is that the CIS has great potential. This is one of the instruments for ensuring stability in the region. It is a key topic of negotiations. Our country faced the testing of new destructive technologies. And this tactic can be used in other states of the Commonwealth. The President has noticed more than once that external threats can only be resisted together. And the CIS platform contributes to the cohesive actions of the participating countries.



It is expected that the CIS Development Concept will be approved today. And they will also decide on the chairmanship in integration next year. It will be transferred to Belarus.

