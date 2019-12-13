EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Focus on agriculture and food security - Aleinik meets with Brazilian ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the Foreign Ministry press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Belarusian-Brazilian cooperation on a number of bilateral issues, including intensification of political, trade and economic contacts with a focus on agriculture and food security, as well as cooperation in education and sports.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and discussed the current situation in the region.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All