Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus does not intend to escalate relations with Ukraine
Belarus does not intend to exacerbate relations with Ukraine. Our policy will be based on the principles of good neighborliness in the future. A statement to this effect has been made by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, at today's meeting with the Ukrainian politician and statesman Alexander Moroz. The politician is a frequent guest in Belarus, especially in Minsk. More than once he has explicitly stated that Ukraine has never had and will never have a closer ally than Belarus. He is ready to promote his position even today. Minsk and Kiev are experiencing a difficult period in bilateral contacts. However, our country has never turned away from its southern neighbor. And today, despite attacks by official authorities, Belarus is not interested in a mirror response.
Alexander Lukashenko announces meeting with Vladimir Putin in the near future
Alexander Lukashenko is sure that a Western trace is obvious in the strained Belarusian-Ukrainian relations. Their goal is to unleash a hot conflict through the hands of others. Hysteria in the media, including the Russian-Belarusian exercises, is only one of the tools of information warfare. Today Alexander Lukashenko announced that he is going to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon.
