Belarus does not intend to exacerbate relations with Ukraine. Our policy will be based on the principles of good neighborliness in the future. A statement to this effect has been made by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, at today's meeting with the Ukrainian politician and statesman Alexander Moroz. The politician is a frequent guest in Belarus, especially in Minsk. More than once he has explicitly stated that Ukraine has never had and will never have a closer ally than Belarus. He is ready to promote his position even today. Minsk and Kiev are experiencing a difficult period in bilateral contacts. However, our country has never turned away from its southern neighbor. And today, despite attacks by official authorities, Belarus is not interested in a mirror response.

