Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus interested in joining the integration processes in the BRICS space

The head of state noted that Belarus has been invited to the BRICS summit, which will soon be held in Kazan. This serious structure unites the most powerful states of the planet, covers more than 40% of the Earth's population, said the President. “And we are interested to get involved in the integration processes in this space,” Alexander Lukashenko said. - BRICS is one more pillar with the help of which we will be able to maintain balance and economic stability,” he said.