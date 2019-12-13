3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus interested in joining the integration processes in the BRICS space
Belarus is interested in joining the integration processes in the BRICS space. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on international issues on July 29, BelTA informs.
The head of state noted that Belarus has been invited to the BRICS summit, which will soon be held in Kazan. This serious structure unites the most powerful states of the planet, covers more than 40% of the Earth's population, said the President. “And we are interested to get involved in the integration processes in this space,” Alexander Lukashenko said. - BRICS is one more pillar with the help of which we will be able to maintain balance and economic stability,” he said.
The President instructed the Foreign Ministry to form a plan of Belarusian participation in this platform and its bilateral meetings.
One of the BRICS members is also South Africa, which the Belarusian head of state also sees prospects for cooperation with.
