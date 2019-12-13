Alexander Lukashenko heads for SCO summit in Uzbekistan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko went on a working visit to the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The plane of the head of state took off from Bolbasovo airport near Orsha, BelTA informs.



The event will take place in Samarkand. The Belarusian head of state plans to address the Council of Heads of State at an enlarged meeting of the SCO member-states on September 16. Alexander Lukashenko will speak about the priorities of Belarus' interaction in the SCO format, including in view of Belarus' earlier application to join this organization as a full member (at present Belarus is an observer). Topical issues of the international agenda will be discussed as well.



Alexander Lukashenko is expected to meet with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit to discuss mainly bilateral issues and development of cooperation in key areas.



The Belarusian President will also take part in a number of informal events organized by Uzbekistan for the participants of the summit.



