Alexander Lukashenko appoints new top managers of some executive committees and enterprises

The working week at the Palace of Independence started with personnel appointments.

Today Alexander Lukashenko appointed new top managers of some enterprises and replaced the heads of the local vertical of power. Rotation of personnel also took place in the government pool, in particular, in the Ministry of Health, MART and Ministry of Economy (three new deputy ministers come to work here simultaneously). Traditionally, the President put accents in the work of executives: to act for results and work with people. The requirements are not new, but not everyone is able to fulfill them. Responsibility should be maximal: time demands particular concentration of efforts. This also applies to the development of the regions. Investment is their number one priority, the President said. New production facilities will be a benchmark of the effective work of the local authorities.

The President to new managers: Everything is in your hands, take it and do it.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"This is a special year, everyone should prepare for political campaigns, so that they do not start shaking things up again. I guess there are no grounds for that at all, if we have been careless then, starting from the State Security Committee and ending with the vertical of power, we have learned the main lessons for 2020, so I do not think we will have any big problems. "

The President ordered to pay special attention to the issues raised by the population. However, it does not remove the obligation of people to solve basic everyday problems on their own, and not to expect help from the authorities in minor matters, said Alexander Lukashenko.

"Watch the pricing. Watch the problems of the housing and utilities sector," continued the President. - The question of agriculture is exactly your competence. One investment project, one district - that's your task. We will not forget it, and I will not forget it in the first place. It is my personal instruction to every chairman of district executive committees. You have to run fast across the country, look for investors. This year you must report on the implementation of this project. The scale of the project must depend on the reserve of free labor force in the region. "