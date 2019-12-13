PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko explains where the foreign policy vector of Belarus is directed to

The foreign policy vector of Belarus is neither a turn nor a U-turn, but a consistent civilizational choice. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the solemn meeting dedicated to Independence Day on July 2, BelTA informs.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus has managed to build an economy with a significant margin of safety, so the country can't be manipulated. It's useless to threaten Belarus with a ban on the sale of cars, units and their maintenance, said Alexander Lukashenko. After all, Belarusians make a lot of things themselves at domestic enterprises: from combines and laptops to cars and electric buses. "Well, if we don't have some opportunities yet, the West is not the only place to go. There are friends in other parts of the world as well," the President said. It is in the East that a creative agenda is being formed at the moment - economic, international, world outlook. The sun rises there both literally and figuratively, said the Belarusian leader.

"Our foreign policy vector is not a turn or a U-turn, as experts and some politicians like to argue. It is a consistent civilizational choice, which was made by our ancestors and which we are making," said the head of state.

