Alexander Lukashenko supports initiatives to restructure MFA

The working week of the President started with discussion of the Foreign Ministry modernization. The minister presented his proposals on the structure and staffing of the MFA and foreign offices. The situation in the world is changing, so we need to react. Alexander Lukashenko gave specific instructions to step up work in the CIS and other regions, to promote the economy and export more actively and to enhance the information work in this new and complicated reality we have to live in today. It is already known that Minsk will considerably reduce its diplomatic presence in the EU and increase it in the CIS, China, and Far East.



The President instructed to take a fresh look at Belarus' representation abroad last summer. Alexander Lukashenko told the diplomats to be more active: not to keep silent if Belarusians are offended, to explain to partners if they do not understand what is going on in our country, and if necessary, to publicly denounce outright lies spread about Belarus at international forums. And, of course, the most important thing is promotion of the country's economic interests.



A. Lukashenko urged to restructure the Foreign Ministry in accordance with the current objectives.



In general, the proposals made by the Foreign Ministry were supported by the President and the corresponding order will be issued before the New Year. The logic is simple: we go where our goods are in demand and work with those who do not issue ultimatums.



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "We are considerably reducing our diplomatic presence in European countries. I do not mean that we reduce embassies, foreign institutions. We are cutting the number of diplomatic staff and redeploying them to other areas of work and to other areas where they will be in demand. These are the CIS countries, we are reinforcing a number of embassies and the countries of the far arc. The diplomatic presence of Belarus will be reinforced in the countries that are strategically important partners for our country, for example, in China and India. We are thinking about opening new embassies in Africa, countries, where our products are in demand.”



The requirements for diplomats are unchanged: professionalism, loyalty to duty and the Fatherland, and governmental approach to work.



Soon we will learn more details about staff appointments in the offices abroad and in the central office of the Foreign Ministry. For example, a new department for cooperation with China, our strategic partner, will appear.



