Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit – Forge No. 1 lands at Blagoveshchensk airport

The President of Belarus has arrived in Russia on a working visit. Belarusian Forge No. 1 landed at the airport of Blagoveshchensk. The head of state was met by the regional authorities, as well as members of the Belarusian delegation, who had arrived the day before. Today, on the Day of Cosmonautics, Alexander Lukashenko together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is going to visit Vostochny Cosmodrome. The leaders will familiarize themselves with the progress of construction of the space launch complex, talk to the pilots-cosmonauts and the staff of the cosmodrome. Negotiations will also take place there.



They will discuss the relevant issues, joint measures to counteract the sanctions imposed by the West, the situation in the region and the world and events in Ukraine. In the course of his working visit, Alexander Lukashenko will also visit Primorsky Krai. Tomorrow there will be a meeting with Governor Oleg Kozhemyako in Vladivostok. The main topic is cooperation with this far-eastern region, implementation of projects and new areas of interaction. In particular, there will be emphasis on a wide range of trade and supplies of fish products to the Belarusian market.



It is planned that our President will visit Russky Island to get familiar with the implementation of infrastructure and socio-cultural projects.



