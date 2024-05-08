3.65 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Russia - President of Belarus to take part in session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Alexander Lukashenko's working visit to Russia has begun. Flight number one landed at Vnukovo-2 airport a little over an hour ago.
Today Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow. The summit will be dedicated to the 10th anniversary of signing of the Treaty on the establishment of the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and extended format. Our President outlined the position of Belarus on the main issues on the agenda and the prospects for further development of the Eurasian integration.
On May 9 in the morning our President will attend the military parade on Red Square to mark the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Alexander Lukashenko will also take part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.