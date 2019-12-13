PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

A. Lukashenko holds working meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs

Alexander Lukashenko held a working meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The head of the Foreign Ministry reported to the President on the seminars for the heads of diplomatic missions and consulates. The agenda also includes the schedule of upcoming international meetings of the Foreign Ministry, as well as interaction with the main trade partners on the map the world.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All