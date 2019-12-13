3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko meets with head of Chuvash Republic
Belarus is ready to expand cooperation and launch new projects with the Chuvash Republic. A statement to this effect was made by the President during his meeting with the head of the Russian region Oleg Nikolayev. Alexander Lukashenko also noted that Belarus is ready to develop and produce the whole range of machine tools for metalworking. Belarusian transportation is well known to Cheboksary.
This is Oleg Nikolayev's first visit to Belarus in the status of the head of the Chuvash Republic. The program includes a visit to industrial giants MTZ, MAZ and BKM. There is a lot to discuss, trade turnover between the parties is growing. Last year it amounted to $122 million. Belarus sends machinery, products and household chemicals to Cheboksary. Electronics, specific goods, and chemicals are supplied to us.
