Alexander Lukashenko says how Belarus can lend shoulder to Azerbaijan

Belarus can lend a shoulder to Azerbaijan in a way that no one else in the world will do. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after his talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, BelTA reports.

"Azerbaijan has achieved a lot in recent years, and first of all - by solving its main problem (return of lands, which for a long time were simply turned into a desert)," said Alexander Lukashenko. - It's a hard history. But the lands have been returned, they should be revived. It will probably be a much longer and no less difficult task that Azerbaijan will have to solve".

The head of state emphasized that it is not enough just to return people to these lands. It is necessary to create jobs here and provide citizens with a decent life, which will take many years.