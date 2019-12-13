3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko says how Belarus can lend shoulder to Azerbaijan
Belarus can lend a shoulder to Azerbaijan in a way that no one else in the world will do. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after his talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, BelTA reports.
"Azerbaijan has achieved a lot in recent years, and first of all - by solving its main problem (return of lands, which for a long time were simply turned into a desert)," said Alexander Lukashenko. - It's a hard history. But the lands have been returned, they should be revived. It will probably be a much longer and no less difficult task that Azerbaijan will have to solve".
The head of state emphasized that it is not enough just to return people to these lands. It is necessary to create jobs here and provide citizens with a decent life, which will take many years.
"The fact that you have returned the lands, are reviving them, it will remain for centuries, for many times. If you find us a place where we can lend a shoulder in this great work of reviving these lands, and it will be profitable for you, we will do it with great pleasure. Moreover, we will do it in a way that no one else in the world will do - because of the respect and our relations between the brotherly peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan," the President said.
