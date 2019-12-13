3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko confident that new Constitution should serve Belarusian people
The Constitutional Commission presented the draft of the updated Basic Law to the President today. The work began in the spring: about 40 experts were involved in the development of proposals.
The analysis of the world experience of state bodies and the study of trends in the development of constitutional legislation were conducted. The President is sure: the new Constitution should serve the Belarusian people. The Belarusian people will have the decisive say at the referendum, which will be held no later than February.
In general, it was proposed to amend 53 articles of the Constitution, add 14 new ones and delete 3 articles. The updated Basic Law retains the presidential form of government, but at the same time clarifies the powers of the Head of State, government and parliament, establishes the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and preserves the continuity of social policy.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All