Alexander Lukashenko confident that new Constitution should serve Belarusian people

The Constitutional Commission presented the draft of the updated Basic Law to the President today. The work began in the spring: about 40 experts were involved in the development of proposals.



The analysis of the world experience of state bodies and the study of trends in the development of constitutional legislation were conducted. The President is sure: the new Constitution should serve the Belarusian people. The Belarusian people will have the decisive say at the referendum, which will be held no later than February.



In general, it was proposed to amend 53 articles of the Constitution, add 14 new ones and delete 3 articles. The updated Basic Law retains the presidential form of government, but at the same time clarifies the powers of the Head of State, government and parliament, establishes the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and preserves the continuity of social policy.



