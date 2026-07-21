Arab Parliament Delegation Studies Belarus’ Experience in AI and Strategic Analysis

Minsk, July 21, 2026 — The delegation of the Arab Parliament continued its visit to Belarus with a trip to the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies (BISI) on Tuesday.

The guests were given a detailed overview of the institute’s work, with particular focus on the use of artificial intelligence and digital media metrics in strategic analysis and policy support.

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, highlighted the growing role of think tanks in modern governance:

“Today, the influence of think tanks on the analysis and information support of state policy is extremely important. During our discussions at BISI, we agreed to establish additional direct links between analytical centers in Arab countries and the Republic of Belarus.”

Rachkov added that the delegation’s program also includes a significant meeting at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as a visit to the Republican Clinical Medical Center under the Presidential Administration. He noted that Arab colleagues are particularly interested in deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare.

The Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies maintains active cooperation with analytical centers of the League of Arab States. During the meeting, both sides put forward proposals aimed at expanding the geography of their partnership and launching joint projects in various regions.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen political, economic, and humanitarian ties between Belarus and Arab countries.