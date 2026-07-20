Arab Parliament Delegation Visits Belarus: New Chapter in Inter-Parliamentary Ties

A high-level delegation from the Arab Parliament has paid an official visit to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The two parliamentary bodies have maintained an active dialogue since May 2025 and consistently support each other on key international platforms.

Both Minsk and its Arab partners advocate for equal dialogue, regional stability, and the principles of a multipolar world within the United Nations, CIS, SCO, and BRICS frameworks.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“We have a great many areas for cooperation. First and foremost, this concerns Belarus’s peace-loving policy. During our meeting with the Head of State, we discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip. I want to emphasise that we have consistently called for an end to this terrible conflict and have repeatedly issued statements condemning everything that is happening in Gaza.”

The National Assembly of Belarus and the Arab Parliament have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document is expected to serve as a solid inter-parliamentary bridge, opening new opportunities for collaboration between Belarus and the Arab world in trade and economic relations, education, and medicine.

The visit underscores Belarus’s growing engagement with Arab parliamentary institutions and its commitment to balanced, mutually beneficial international partnerships.