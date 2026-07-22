Belarus and Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministers Discuss Strengthening of Trade and Economic Cooperation

Strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Minsk and Bishkek was a key topic of discussion between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev.

The meeting took place in Kyrgyzstan. The parties noted the high level of coordination between their foreign ministries and the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The foreign ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level and high-level contacts. They paid particular attention to preparations for the SCO summit, which Kyrgyzstan will host in 2026 as the organization's chair. In line with the international agenda, approaches to joint activities in various organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and the SCO, have been coordinated.

Maxim Ryzhenkov congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. Humanitarian issues were also discussed. Belarus confirmed its readiness to expand training for students from Kyrgyzstan, including in engineering fields.