Belarus and the Maldives have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas. The document was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his counterpart, Iruthisham Adam.

Ryzhenkov: The climate agenda must not be used as a tool for pressure.

Belarus opposes the policy of "might makes right" and calls for the creation of a new economic cooperation architecture, citing BRICS and the SCO as examples. Ryzhenkov made this statement at a meeting marking the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Declaration on the Right to Development.

At a high-level event on combating climate change, Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that wars, sanctions, and the politicization of environmental forums exacerbate the climate crisis.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Certain countries have begun to manipulate the 'green' agenda in an attempt to curb the development of nations belonging to the global majority—nations that have started to regain control over their own resources. This policy, steeped in blatant hypocrisy, is accompanied by actions that further exacerbate the global climate situation. First, through wars and conflicts that leave a massive environmental footprint—caused by oil spills, explosions, military equipment emissions, and fires at oil storage facilities. Second, through illegal unilateral sanctions that hinder access to clean technologies and renewable energy for a great many nations—dozens of them. Third, through measures such as the boycott of Russian and Belarusian airspace, which complicates air traffic for many countries, lengthens flight routes, and vastly increases the carbon footprint. Fourth, through the politicization of international environmental forums; these are increasingly turning into tools for political pressure rather than focusing on solving concrete problems. If we stop engaging in such practices, it will be easier for all of us to breathe on this planet."

Belarus is making vigorous efforts to slow down man-made climate change. Our country calls upon all nations to avoid inequitable approaches, thereby helping to preserve the planet for future generations.