Belarus and Myanmar Strengthen Interparliamentary Ties

Minsk and Naypyitaw are strengthening interparliamentary ties. A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar led by Aung Lin Dwe, Speaker of the House of Nationalities of the Union Assembly, is on an official visit to Belarus. Myanmar is a vital partner for our country in the Southeast Asian region.

Despite the geographical distance, we are actively developing bilateral cooperation. Trade between our countries is growing exponentially. Our shared interests include market diversification, strengthening national security, technology exchange, and mutual political support on the international stage.

The highlight of the distinguished guests' visit will be talks with Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic. A memorandum is planned to be signed following the meeting.

The guests will also be introduced to Belarus's industrial and technological potential. The program includes visits to the Minsk Automobile Plant, the Minsk Tractor Works, and the Hi-Tech Park.